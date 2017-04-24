Woman attacked by shark in British territory St Helena

She was airlifted to hospital in the UK after the incident off Ascension Island.

Ascension Island is a tiny volcanic island in the South Altantic PA

A woman has been airlifted to the UK after being attacked by a shark near a British island in the South Atlantic.

She was swimming off the coast of Ascension Island, part of the British territory of St Helena, when the attack happened.

One witness told The Times that her husband punched the shark to scare it away.

The St Helena government employee was treated in hospital locally and then airlifted to the UK.

The government has previously warned swimmers entering the sea in that area that they do so at their own risk.

St Helena may be most well known as the destination Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled to in 1815 after his defeat at Waterloo.

Ascension Island proved to be a vital staging post for the British Task Force during the Falklands War.