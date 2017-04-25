Rare White House briefing called over North Korea crisis

The meeting with US senators suggests growing concern over relations with Pyongyang.

Tensions between the US and North Korea are rising. AP

US Senators are being convened for a rare White House briefing on the escalating situation in North Korea.

Top Donald Trump administration officials will hold the meeting, which indicates growing concern over the deteriorating relations between the US and east Asian country.

The briefing comes as the secretive state presses ahead with its nuclear and missile testing and ramps up belligerent rhetoric against the West.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, the director of national intelligence as well as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff called for all 100 Senators to attend.

While administration officials routinely travel to Capitol Hill to address members of Congress on foreign policy issues, it is unusual for the entire Senate to go to the White House - and for all four of those officials to be involved.

It comes as North Korea marked the 85th anniversary of the founding of its army, conducting a number of large-scale artillery exercises.

North Korea has grand ambitions for a nuclear weapons programme. AP

In recent weeks, Washington has expressed mounting concerns at Kim Jong-un's ambitions to develop nuclear warheads capable of striking the US mainland.

North Korea has previously expressed it is ready for "all out war" over its weapons programme.

President Trump, who called the leaders of China and Japan over the weekend, told United Nations Security Council ambassadors on Monday that "the status quo" was not acceptable, and said the council must beready to impose new sanctions.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. AP

In a conversation with the American leader earlier this week, Chinese president Xi Jinping called for calm on all sides.

President Trump has said the US is willing to solve the issue of North Korea "alone" if China decides not to intervene, and accused the isolated state of "looking for trouble".