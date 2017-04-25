  • STV
Father killed baby daughter and posted footage on Facebook

Father posted the video clips on Facebook, before committing suicide, Thai police said.

The two videos gained thousands of views.
A father filmed himself killing his baby daughter and posted the video clips on Facebook, before committing suicide, police in Thailand have said.

The harrowing footage from Thailand showed Wuttisan Wongtalay tying a rope to his 11-month-old daughter's neck before dropping her from the rooftop of a deserted building in the Thai seaside town of Phuket.

Wuttisan's suicide was not broadcast but his lifeless body was found beside his daughter, said Jullaus Suvannin, the police officer in charge of the case.

People were able to watch the Facebook videos for around 24 hours after it was first uploaded, before it was taken down on Tuesday afternoon following a request from Thai police and the country's government.

In that time the first video drew 112,000 views, while the second got 258,000.

"This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim," a spokesperson for Facebook said.

"There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed."

Mr Jullaus said it was believed Wuttisan was "paranoid about his wife leaving him and not loving him".

Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting of the fatal shooting of a man in Cleveland, Ohio was visible for two hours before being taken down.

