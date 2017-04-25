  • STV
  • MySTV

France honours police officer killed in Paris attack

ITV

President Francois Hollande delivers posthumous award for Xavier Jugele.

Francois Hollande posthumously awarded the slain officer the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour.
Francois Hollande posthumously awarded the slain officer the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour. AP

The police officer killed by an Islamic extremist on the Champs-Elysees has been honoured by French President Francois Hollande in a national ceremony in Paris.

Presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen were among mourners paying their respects to Xavier Jugele at the Paris police headquarters.

The slain officer's partner, Etienne Cardiles, appealed in a speech: "Let's stay dignified, let's take care of peace and preserve peace."

Xavier Jugele was also posthumously promoted to police captain.
Xavier Jugele was also posthumously promoted to police captain. AP

The 37-year-old officer was killed last week when an attacker fired an assault rifle on a police van parked on the French capital's iconic tourist avenue.

Mr Hollande said the French people must "support the police", adding: "They deserve our esteem, our solidarity, our admiration."

Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron shook hands with Etienne Cardlels, the partner of Xavier Jugele.
Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron shook hands with Etienne Cardlels, the partner of Xavier Jugele. AP

Mr Jugele had been among the officers sent to the Bataclan venue on the night of 2015's Paris attacks after three armed men with suicide bombs had slaughtered 90 people.

He returned to the concert venue a year later as a spectator when it reopened with a concert by Sting as was quoted by People magazine as saying he was there "to celebrate life. To say no to terrorists".

The Frenchman who killed Mr Jugele, Karim Cheurfi, was shot and killed by officers before his attack was later claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen also paid respects to Xavier Jugele.
Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen also paid respects to Xavier Jugele. AP

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.