North Korea holds fire drill for military anniversary
A US Navy submarine, docked off South Korea, may have influenced that decision.
- Video report by ITV News China Correspondent Debi Edward
North Korea marked its annual celebration of its military today with live fire exercises.
With tensions continuing to mount over North Korea's nuclear weapons program there were questions over whether Kim Jung-un would carry out further nuclear tests.
A US Navy submarine, docked off South Korea, may or may not, have influenced that decision.