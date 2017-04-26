  • STV
Kidnap victim gives hope to Madeleine McCann's parents

Natascha Kampusch was abducted in 1998 by Wolfgang Přiklopil while walking to school.

Natascha Kampusch in her captor's bedroom
Kidnap victim Natascha Kampusch has urged the McCanns to "stay strong" ten years on from Madeleine's disappearance.

Natascha was abducted in 1998 by Wolfgang Přiklopil while walking to school and held prisoner in a cell in his house.

She has told Good Morning Britain of the horrors of being held captive for eight years and what life has been like since she escaped.

The garage that led down to the cellar where she was held
In her first UK TV interview, she was asked if she had a message for the McCann. She said: "Please stay strong and never give up yourself and I hope that Madeleine appears."

Natascha now owns the house where she was held and she showed the cameras around.

She said she had a "frosty feeling" being in the house: "I feel very uncomfortable. A frosty feeling, like ice. He tried to shut my mouth with his hands and he hit me. I was never free. He always put his thumb on me and he had me always under control."

Speaking of her decision to keep the house she was held captive in, Natascha said: "Maybe it's also to have the control, to have the power and to have satisfaction of surviving."

The squalid room where she was held
In 2006 Natascha escaped through an unlocked gate. Přiklopil killed himself before police could arrest him.

Of her captor, she said: "I think he was a lonely person, he was like a person without friends and without any love and perspectives."

Wolfgang Přiklopil killed himself hours after she escaped
Describing the moment that freedom was within reach, Natascha said: "I saw that option and I thought I have to do it now because it's a chance and maybe it works.

"And after then I was so excited about my escape and my freedom and then I was a little bit shocked about the new experiences and about the new [opportunities]."

Of how difficult it has been in the last 10 years to try and lead a normal life, Natascha explained: "It was so difficult because there were so many influences from every side and it wasn't easy to re-integrate myself.

"It was so long and I was a child and then I was an adult person with another point of view, also with another point of view as other people."

The house where she was held, which she now owns
Natascha said she tried to keep positive the horror would end, but had days when she would doubt her escape: "Sometimes it was like that, especially the years at the beginning but then I had hope because I had so many plans for my life and I didn't want to give up these plans and so it was so important to survive and be strong and look forward to some options and possibilities to escape."

Speaking about her fears for what her family were going through, Natascha said: "I'll tell you a secret - I was at the beginning, at the very first day, so crying because of my parents - because they didn't know what had happened to me and it was so hard.

Natascha said she owned the house to feel
"During the whole eight and a half years, the same emotion and I think it is and it was so, so... I had this kind of [feeling] that it's necessary to survive and to go back to my family and go back to my normal life and my identity."

Asked what she hopes for in the future, Natascha said: "I think I want to have a garden and a swimming pool and maybe sheep, I think. I love animals and so it would be nice.

"I want to have lots of projects - charity projects to help other people, that's so important to me - and maybe sometime I [will] care for my own children and husband, maybe, that's not the first thing."

