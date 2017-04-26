  • STV
Mother not angry at Facebook over videos of baby's death

ITV

Chiranut Trairat's husband filmed himself killing their daughter in Thailand.

Chiranut Trairat's 11-month-old daughter was killed by her husband.
Chiranut Trairat's 11-month-old daughter was killed by her husband. AP

The wife of a man who filmed himself murdering their 11-month-old daughter in live Facebook videos before killing himself, said she bears no anger towards the social media site or the users who shared the videos.

Chiranut Trairat said the only person to blame is her husband.

The harrowing footage was viewed by hundreds of thousands of people after it was on the site for up to 24 hours before being taken down after requests from Thai police and the country's government.

The first video drew 112,000 views, while a second got 258,000. They were also shared by Facebook users.

Thai police officers confirmed they found the bodies of Wuttisan Wongtalay and his baby daughter in an abandoned hotel in a coastal town in Phuket province after receiving reports of the Facebook videos.

Police spokesperson Jirasak Siemsak said Wongtalay "felt neglected by his wife because they had been fighting so he took his 11-month-old daughter to the (hotel)" and took her life by hanging.

Wongtalay took his own life by hanging after posting the footage online.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has said his company has 'a lot of work' to do on monitoring broadcasts.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has said his company has 'a lot of work' to do on monitoring broadcasts. AP

"I am not angry at Facebook or blaming them on this," Chiranut Trairat said.

"I understand that people shared the video because they were outraged and saddened by what happened."

The 21-year-old said her husband had been abusive in the past and had spent two years in prison before they started dating.

A spokesperson for Facebook said: "This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim.

"There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook."

Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting of the fatal shooting of a man in Cleveland, Ohio was visible for two hours before being taken down.

Steve Stephens filmed himself murdering a man on camera in Ohio.
Steve Stephens filmed himself murdering a man on camera in Ohio.

While last May in Thailand, local media used the platform to broadcast live video of a university lecturer who was locked in a six-hour stand-off with police who were seeking him over the shooting deaths of two colleagues.

After negotiations for his surrender failed, he fatally shot himself in live footage.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said last week his company has "a lot of work" to do on monitoring broadcasts.

The gruesome case is the latest violent crime to be broadcast over Facebook Live.

The firm has vowed to review how it monitors and blocks extreme and offensive footage after outcry over a string of extreme videos.

