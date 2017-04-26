Nordstrom mocked for £330 'muddy' jacket and jeans

American luxury department store takes 'distressed denim' to a whole new level.

The jacket and jeans as advertised on the website. Nordstrom

A jacket and pair of jeans which are both for sale online for £330 have taken "distressed denim" to a whole new level.

Luxury department store Nordstrom is selling men's jeans and a matching denim jacket which appear to be caked in mud.

In their own words they describe the "heavily distressed" jeans as embodying "rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty".

While the jacket gives you "permission to get down and dirty from rodeo to grungy rock show," while its "deep caked-on, baked-in muddy smears... embodies rugged Americana".

While the website adds that both are machine washable, it is unlikely to remove the grubby effect.

The outfit is made by fashion company PRPS.

Unsurprisingly shoppers on Nordstrom's website took to social media to air their views.