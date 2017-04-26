Woman claims Fitbit wristband device exploded on her arm

Fitbit is probing its Flex 2 fitness tracker after a US woman claimed she suffered burns.

Fitbit said it saw no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2 device. Fitbit.com

Fitbit has said it is investigating its Flex 2 fitness tracker after a US woman claimed the wristband device exploded on her arm while she was reading.

Dina Mitchell, from Wisconsin, said she suffered second-degree burns after the Flex 2 tracker "burned the heck out of my arm".

She told ABC News: "I was literally just sitting and reading when my Fitbit exploded.

"It was either defective or really mad I was sitting still so long. I don't know. Either way, It burned the heck out of my arm."

Fitbit told the US channel it was "extremely concerned" about Ms Mitchell's report of her injuries though emphasised it appears an isolated incident.

The manufacturing of fitness tracking devices has become a competitive industry in recent years. AP

Ms Mitchell said she threw her device to the floor with it still burning.

She told ABC her doctor picked pieces of plastic and rubber out of her arm as she was treated the following day.

Fitbit said it took Ms Mitchell's complaint "very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority".

It added: "We are not aware of any other complaints of this nature and see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2."

The Fitbit Flex 2, which retails from £69.99, tracks the wearer's activity, exercise and sleep during the day, while also monitoring heart rates and the number of calories burned.