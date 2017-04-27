Briton 'who spent two years with IS' detained in Turkey

He is suspected of fleeing Syria after spending two years with Islamic State.

Stefan Aristidou is said to have handed himself over to Turkish police. PA

Turkish police have arrested a Briton suspected of fleeing Syria after spending two years with so-called Islamic State.

The man, understood to be Stefan Aristidou, reportedly surrendered to authorities near the Turkey-Syria border.

Aristidou, from Enfield, north London, is said to be being held on suspicion of terror offences.

The 23-year-old had been missing since flying to Cyprus in April 2015.

He was arrested in Kilis, a Turkish town three miles from the Syria border and 43 miles from Aleppo, last week.

According to The Guardian, he told investigators he was living in Raqqa, the de facto capital of so-called IS, and al-Bab, a city formerly under IS control.

An appeal was launched by the Lucy Blackman Trust, a charity supporting families of Britons missing or murdered overseas, after Aristidou disappeared.

He last made contact with family on April 12, 2015.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in contact with the Turkish authorities following the detention of a British man on the Turkey/Syria border."