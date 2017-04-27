United apologises for response to passenger incident
United Airlines also announced changes to its policy of overbooking flights.
United Airlines has apologised for its initial response to an incident where a passenger was injured after being forcibly removed from his seat.
The US operator also announced a number of changes to its policy of overbooking flights and removing passengers from packed aircraft.
Earlier this month, 69-year-old Dr David Dao sustained a broken nose, concussion and two lost teeth after refusing to vacate his seat on an overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville.
Video of the incident was widely shared on social media, and a furious backlash followed after United described Dr Dao as "belligerent".
A raft of policy changes announced on Thursday include:
- Reducing the amount of overbooking on flights
- Incentive for voluntarily bumped passengers increases to $10,000
- United Airlines employees will receive mandatory annual training
- Customers already seated will no longer be required to give up their seats
- Limit the use of law enforcement to safety and security issues alone
- Travelling crews will need to be booked onto a flight 60 minutes before departure
The company's shares plummeted 4.3%, the equivalent of £778 million, in the aftermath of the incident.