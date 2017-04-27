United apologises for response to passenger incident

United Airlines also announced changes to its policy of overbooking flights.

The forcible removal of Dr Dao sparked a furious backlash. Twitter

United Airlines has apologised for its initial response to an incident where a passenger was injured after being forcibly removed from his seat.

The US operator also announced a number of changes to its policy of overbooking flights and removing passengers from packed aircraft.

Earlier this month, 69-year-old Dr David Dao sustained a broken nose, concussion and two lost teeth after refusing to vacate his seat on an overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville.

Video of the incident was widely shared on social media, and a furious backlash followed after United described Dr Dao as "belligerent".

A passenger walks to a boarding gate at O'Hare International Airport. AP

A raft of policy changes announced on Thursday include:

Reducing the amount of overbooking on flights

Incentive for voluntarily bumped passengers increases to $10,000

United Airlines employees will receive mandatory annual training

Customers already seated will no longer be required to give up their seats

Limit the use of law enforcement to safety and security issues alone

Travelling crews will need to be booked onto a flight 60 minutes before departure

The company's shares plummeted 4.3%, the equivalent of £778 million, in the aftermath of the incident.