Nasa spacecraft dives through Saturn and its rings

The dive between Saturn and its rings NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is back in contact with Earth after a successful first-ever dive through the gap between the planet Saturn and its rings.

The probe, which launched 20 years ago to explore the ringed planet, is beaming back science and engineering data collected during its exploration.

But as the propellant tanks are now all but empty, the spacecraft will be sent into Saturn's atmosphere where it will face certain destruction on 15 September.

Jim Green, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA's Headquarters in Washington, said: "In the grandest tradition of exploration, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has once again blazed a trail, showing us new wonders and demonstrating where our curiosity can take us if we dare."

As it dove through the gap, Cassini came within about 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometers) of Saturn's cloud tops and within about 200 miles (300 kilometers) of the innermost visible edge of the rings.

While mission managers were confident Cassini would pass through the gap successfully, they took extra precautions with this first dive, as the region had never been explored.

Cassini Project Manager Earl Maize added: "No spacecraft has ever been this close to Saturn before. We could only rely on predictions, based on our experience with Saturn's other rings, of what we thought this gap between the rings and Saturn would be like."

Launched in 1997, Cassini arrived at Saturn in 2004. After its last close flyby of the large moon Titan in April, Cassini began what mission planners are calling its "Grand Finale."

During this final chapter, Cassini loops Saturn approximately once per week, making a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet.