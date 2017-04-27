Russian warship sinks after collision in Black Sea

Dozens of people have been evacuated after the crash with a freighter ship.

A helicopter over the area of the Black Sea where the ship sank. APTN

Dozens of people have been evacuated from a Russian navy boat that sunk after colliding with a freighter ship in the Black Sea.

A Turkish coastal official said all 78 Russian personnel on board the stricken ship have been rescued.

The freighter was carrying livestock and all of its crew is safe.

Turkish Prime Minster Binali Yildirim reportedly called his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev to convey his sadness over the crash.

Disaster and emergency management crews at the scene. APTN