Airline reaches settlement with man dragged from flight

United Airlines has reached undisclosed deal with doctor dragged off its flight.

Dr Dao was forcibly removed from the plane. Twitter

United Airlines has reached an undisclosed settlement with a passenger who was dragged off one of its flights.

Earlier in April, 69-year-old Dr David Dao sustained a broken nose, concussion and two lost teeth after he was forcibly removed from his seat after refusing to vacate it on an overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville.

Video of the incident was widely shared on social media, and a furious backlash followed after United described Dr Dao as "belligerent".

A letter released by Dr Dao's lawyers said an "amicable settlement" had been agreed.

A letter released by Dr Dao's lawyers. Twitter/NBC Nightly News

Dr Dao's lawyers added that United's Chief Exectuive, Oscar Munoz, had done "the right thing" and the airline had "taken full responsibility for what happened".

They continued that Dr Dao had "become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes" at United to "improve the customer experience", after the US operator announced a number of changes to its policy of overbooking flights and removing passengers from packed aircraft.

United Airlines said they were "pleased to report" a settlement had been reached following the "unfortunate incident", adding: "We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the centre of everything we do."

The company's shares plummeted 4.3%, the equivalent of £778 million, in the aftermath of the incident.