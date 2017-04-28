Woman, 60, dies of injuries weeks after Stockholm attack
A 60-year-old woman has become the fifth victim of the Stockholm lorry attack after dying of injuries three weeks after the crash, Swedish police have announced.
Four other people, including British man Chris Bevington, were killed when a hijacked lorry ploughed into a department store in a busy shopping street in the Swedish capital on April 7.
Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan, has admitted carrying out the attack.