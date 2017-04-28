Woman, 60, dies of injuries weeks after Stockholm attack

Four other people, including British man Chris Bevington, were killed on April 7.

Shoppers were sent screaming in panic as the hijacked lorry ploughed into crowds in Stockholm. AP

A 60-year-old woman has become the fifth victim of the Stockholm lorry attack after dying of injuries three weeks after the crash, Swedish police have announced.

Four other people, including British man Chris Bevington, were killed when a hijacked lorry ploughed into a department store in a busy shopping street in the Swedish capital on April 7.

Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan, has admitted carrying out the attack.