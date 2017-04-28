Trump tells NRA they have a friend in the White House

He told the gun lobby that 'the assault on Second Amendment freedoms is at an end'.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5415408374001-itv-stv-trumpnra.jpg" />

Donald Trump has told America's most powerful gun lobby that "the eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end".

Mr Trump told members of the National Rifle Association in Atlanta that they have "a true friend and champion in the White House".

He is the first sitting US President since Ronald Reagan in 1983 to address the influential lobby's annual meeting.

Mr Trump, who was endorsed by the NRA during his presidential campaign, said: "No longer will Federal agencies be coming after law-abiding gun-owners. No longer will the Government be trying to undermine your rights and your freedoms, as Americans.

"Instead, we will work with you, by your side."