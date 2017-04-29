US service member killed after blast near Iraqi city

US-backed forces are fighting to re-take Mosul from the so-called Islamic State group.

US-backed forces are fighting to re-take Mosul AP

A US military service member has died of wounds sustained in a blast from an explosive device outside the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Saturday, the US-led military coalition said.

A statement from Operation Inherent Resolve gave no other details.

The news comes as President Donald Trump, who vowed in his election campaign to make destroying IS a priority, marks 100 days in office.