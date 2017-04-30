  • STV
Trump attacks media and touts achievements at 100-day rally

ITV

The US President has marked his first period in the White House by speaking in Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up to the audience behind him as he finishes speaking. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

US President Donald Trump has marked his first 100 days in the White House by speaking at a campaign-style rally where he touted his achievements and lashed out at his critics and the media.

Donald Trump told the crowd in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania that he was "thrilled" to be far away from Washington DC where members of the press were gathered for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Trump gave his speech at a campaign-rally style event to mark his first 100 days in office. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Trump and his staff chose to skip the press dinner because of what he said was unfair treatment by the press.

It is the first time a US President has not attended the annual event since 1981.

The US President said: "As you know there's another big gathering taking place tonight in Washington D.C., did you hear about this?

"A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now," Trump said.

"They are gathered together for the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Without the president."

Throughout his speech he repeatedly attacked the media calling them"incompetent, dishonest" and saying they were not telling the truth about his administration's accomplishments

The US President repeatedly criticised the US media throughout his speech. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

"My administration has been delivering every single day forthe great citizens of our country," Trump said.

"We are keeping one promise after another, and frankly the people are really happy about it," he added.

Trump said he was just getting started on meeting his campaign promises.

The US President listed what he said were some of his key early accomplishments, including the successful confirmation to theUS Supreme Court of Justice Neil Gorsuch and clearing awaymany regulations on the environment and business.

He also listed his approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, scrapping a pending Asian trade pact, and enhanced security measures that have led to a sharp decline in illegal border crossings at the southern border.

"The world is getting the message: if you try to illegally enter the United States, you will be caught, detained, deported or put in prison," Trump said.

President Trumpgave his speech at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

He shrugged off his failure to score major legislative victories on his core campaign promises, such as repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and construction of a Mexican border wall.

He blamed Democrats for the legislative failures so far and said all of his promises would be kept eventually.

"We'll build the wall people, don't even worry about it," he said.

Some supporters in the crowd said they were willing to give Trump more time.

"I voted for him and I'll give him a year. That's enough time to whip Congress into shape and get some deals done," said Michael Casciaro, 54, a civilian contractor for the military.

Trump left Washington as the latest in a series of protests against his administration was winding up.

Thousands of marchers made their way through Washington's streets during the People's Climate March, a protest against Trump's moves to roll back environmental regulations.

Asked by reporters accompanying him to Pennsylvania what he had to say to the climate change protesters, Trump said: "Enjoy the day, enjoy the weather."

