Trump: North Korea's Kim Jong-un is 'pretty smart cookie'

President Trump has referred to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a "smart cookie", for managing to assume power after taking office at such a young age.

The US President made the comments during an interview with CBS News programme Face the Nation on Sunday.

"At a very young age, he was able to assume power. A lot of people, I'm sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it. So obviously, he's a pretty smart cookie,"

Trump's comments come after North Korea carried out a test-launch of what US officials said was a short-range ballistic missile, a test banned under United Nations sanctions.

The missile test failed as it exploded just after take-off, but it further fuelled the mounting tension between the US, its allies and North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme.

Fears are growing in the White House that Pyongyang is close to developing nuclear warheads capable of hitting the US mainland.

During the interview Trump described his relationship with China's President Xi Jinping as "very good" and emphasised the importance of working with the country to combat the threat of North Korea.

Trump also said if Kim Jung-un carries out a nuclear test that "I will not be happy", when the interviewer John Dickerson asked if that meant military action, the US President replied with "I don't know, I mean we'll see".

But asked about the possibility of a US strike, he would not be drawn saying it was a "chess game" which he hoped could be resolved without military action.