Fourteen killed as storms and flooding sweep across US

Evidence of four tornadoes with one twister possibly on the ground for 50 miles.

The storms have flattened homes, uprooted trees and cut down power lines. APTN

At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured in severe storms rolling across the US.

Vast swathes of Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas were struck by a strong line of storms that flattened homes, cut down power lines and knocked down trees.

Two people were killed by the storm in Mississippi, including a seven-year-old girl who died by electric shock and a two-year-old who was struck by a heavy, metal football goal post thrown by strong winds.

In Canton, a largely rural area 50 miles east of Dallas,Texas, search teams were seen going door to door after a tornado caused extensive damage.

Vehicles were destroyed after a tornado in Canton, US. PA

"It is heartbreaking and upsetting to say the least," Canton mayor Lou Ann Everett said.

The destruction cut a path 35 miles long and five miles wide, Ms Everett said.

The National Weather Service found evidence of four tornadoes - with one twister possibly on the ground for 50 miles.

Four people are believed to have died in storm-related incidents in the state.

Two deaths were also reported in Missouri, including a woman who drowned after being swept away in a car.

Rescue teams searched damaged buildings on Sunday. APTN

In Arkansas, five people were killed by flooding and winds, including a fire chief who was struck by a vehicle while working on the storm and a 10-year-old girl who drowned in Springdale.

Meanwhile rescuers in north-west Arkansas continued to look for an 18-month-old girl and a four-year-old boy who were in a car swept off a bridge by flood water, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.