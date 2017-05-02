Angela Merkel urges Vladimir Putin to protect gay rights

The German Chancellor made the plea during her first trip to Russia in two years.

The German Chancellor met Vladimir Putin in Russia on Tuesday. AP

Vladimir Putin has been urged by Angela Merkel to protect gay rights in Chechnya.

Dozens of people have been arrested and tortured recently in the republic, activists reported.

The German Chancellor said she had constructive talks with the Russian President in his home resort of Sochi, which touched on a wide range of topics including Syria, Ukraine and human rights.

She told reporters after the talks: "I asked President Putin to use his influence to protect these minority rights."

Mrs Merkel said she wanted to "keep trying to find solutions" to global problems and that Russia has an important role to play during her first trip to the country in two years.

Mr Putin used the talks to condemn the use of chemical weapons and called for a full and impartial investigation into last month's gas attack in Syria.

Theresa May suggested last month that Mr Putin's regime was responsible for the attack.

Speaking to a news conference after the talks, Mr Putin said "those guilty must be found and punished" but said this could only happen "after an impartial investigation".

Tuesday's meeting came amid tensions over Germany's support for the sanctions imposed on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.

Putin, however, appeared eager to improve ties.

He told Germany's foreign minister during a recent visit that it is "our common goal to fully normalise relations and to make sure all the difficulties we face are overcome".