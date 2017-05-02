Identical twin sisters deliver baby boys on same day

Babies born four hours apart after coincidental pregnancies prompted exactly the same due date.

Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham, who were born a minute apart, delivered babies within four hours of each other. Asbury Park Press/Su Schlisserman

After coincidental pregnancies prompted exactly the same due date, two identical sisters welcomed baby boys into the world on the same day.

Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham gave birth within four hours of each other on Friday, eight days after their shared due date had passed, New Jersey's Asbury Park Press reported.

The twin deliveries were the only conscious part of the remarkable happenstance as the 33-year-old sisters agreed to have their delayed babies induced on the same day.

A local maths professor told the Asbury Park Press the odds of twins giving birth to babies of the same gender on the same day amounted to around one in 25,000.

"Every single person has been like, 'no way!'" Mrs Abraham told the paper after delivering her first baby at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

"Even the nurses coming in for their shifts were like, 'We've got to meet the twins.'"

The mothers said they hope to raise their sons, who they have named Roman and Aaron, like brothers as the families are - as you might expect - very close.

While Aaron is Mrs Abraham's first child, Roman is Mrs Grant's first boy after giving birth to a daughter two years ago.