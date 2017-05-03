Kabul attack: Eight dead in car bombing near US embassy

Three American service members were wounded in the 'Islamic State' attack.

A suicide car bomber has killed at least eight civilians and injured dozens more in an attack near the US Embassy in the Afghan capital, officials have said.

Three US service members were wounded and as many as 25 Afghan civilians were also hurt.

So-called Islamic State says it carried out the attack in Kabul on Wednesday morning, which destroyed several nearby vehicles.

The US still has more than 8,000 troops in the country, three years after it ended its combat mission along with NATO.

The Taliban and IS both want to overthrow the Afghan government and impose a harsh version of Islamic law, but they are divided over leadership and tactics.