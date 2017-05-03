Dozens trapped in Iranian coal mine after explosion

The blast reportedly happened as workers were changing shifts in Azad Shahr.

Azad Shahr is in the north of the country. ITV News

An explosion at a coal mine in Iran has left two people dead and dozens trapped inside, state media has reported.

Iranian media said two people had been killed and between 40 and 50 people were trapped in a coal mine in the country's north, attributing the figure to the Golestan provincial emergency management department.

Several officials blamed the explosion on accumulated gas and said it was hampering rescue efforts.

The blast happened at the Zemestanyurt mine in Azad Shahr which employs more than 500 people.

Iranian media reported that the blast happened as workers were changing shifts.