Facebook to hire 3000 extra staff to review crime videos

Facebook will hire 3,000 more people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live on the site, boss Mark Zuckerberg has announced.

The company already has 4,500 people working on such reviews, but has been criticised for not doing enough to prevent videos - such as a murder in Cleveland and the killing of a baby in Thailand - from spreading.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's terms of service.

However, in most cases users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.

In a post, Facebook chief executive Mr Zuckerberg wrote: "Over the last few weeks, we've seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook - either live or in video posted later. It's heartbreaking, and I've been reflecting on how we can do better for our community.

"Over the next year, we'll be adding 3,000 people to our community operations team around the world - on top of the 4,500 we have today - to review the millions of reports we get every week, and improve the process for doing it quickly.

"These reviewers will also help us get better at removing things we don't allow on Facebook like hate speech and child exploitation."

Mr Zuckerberg also revealed how Facebook had recently prevented someone from killing themselves.

"Just last week, we got a report that someone on Live was considering suicide," he wrote. "We immediately reached out to law enforcement, and they were able to prevent him from hurting himself. In other cases, we weren't so fortunate."