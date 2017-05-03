Dramatic plane crash on busy road caught by dash cam

A plane crash in which the aircraft smashed into a busy road was captured on dash cam.

Dramatic: Plane crash on busy road.

A dramatic plane crash in which the aircraft smashed into the middle of a busy road was captured on a motorist's dash cam.

The small aircraft came down after clipping an electricity pylon near to the US city of Seattle.

Moments after hitting the pylon, the plane struck a traffic light pole and crashed into a busy street below - leaving onlookers terrified.

Miraculously nobody was injured in the crash. EBU

The crash, which happened in Mukilteo, Washington, occurred around 3.30pm local time on Tuesday

Thick plumes of smoke and flames rose into the air immediately following impact.

Despite a number of vehicles being damaged, nobody was seriously injured.