WhatsApp goes down leaving millions unable to chat

Users in Europe, America and South America affected after the messaging app failed.

Over 1 billion people use WhatsApp worldwide. PA

WhatsApp has gone down leaving millions of users worldwide with no service.

The messaging app stopped working at around 10pm UK time on Wednesday leaving people unable to send or receive messages.

Users in Europe, America, South America are affected, according to data gathered by Down Detector.

The service has yet to comment on the outage.

The areas affected by the outage. Down Detector

Hundreds of users took to Twitter to share their frustration.

And it wasn't long before the gifs and memes came out.