Holidaymaker attacked by Komodo dragon in Indonesia

A Komodo dragon basks in the sun as people watch in Indonesia. AP

A Komodo dragon has attacked a holidaymaker in Indonesia after he ignored warnings about getting too close to the enormous reptiles.

The tourist from Singapore was bitten on the leg on Wednesday morning after he got too close to the Komodo dragon in a bid to take a picture as it was eating.

Komodo dragons are the world's largest lizards and can grow up to 10ft (3m) in length and weigh up to 150lbs (70kg) and are thought to have a venomous bite.

Sudiyono, chief of Komodo National Park where the attack took place, said the man was rescued by locals before being rushed to hospital.

Komodo dragons are endangered and are only found in the wild on several eastern Indonesian islands.