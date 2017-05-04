Call for  'de-escalation zones' in Syria to cut violence

Turkey, Iran and Russia sign agreement during ceasefire talks in Kazakhstan.

An explosion in the town of Azaz killed and wounded several on Wednesday. AP

Turkey, Iran and Russia have signed an agreement calling for four "de-escalation zones" in Syria in the latest attempt to reduce violence.

Officials from the three countries that back rival sides in the conflict signed the agreement on Thursday at cease-fire talks in Kazakhstan.

However, some members of the Syrian opposition delegation shouted in protest and walked out of the conference room in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

The opposition has protested about Iran's participation at the conference, accusing it of being a party in the war that has killed some 400,000 people.

The Kazakhstan agreement calls for setting up four zones in northern, central and southern Syria.

UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura said the agreement was a step in the right direction towards establishing a ceasefire.