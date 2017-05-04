  • STV
Donald Trump's plans to repeal Obamacare face key vote

The US president wants to bring in a new bill, the American Health Care Act.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a new healthcare bill.
The House of Representatives is set to vote on a new healthcare bill.

Donald Trump's plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could take a step nearer to fruition with the House of Representatives set to vote on newly proposed legislation.

A key election campaign pledge, President Trump hopes to replace the ACA - commonly referred to as "Obamacare" - with a new bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

On Thursday, the House of Representatives - Congress's lower chamber - will vote whether or not to pass the AHCA.

The Trump administration has had to modify and compromise on the bill in recent weeks in attempts to accommodate opponents.

A previous vote on the bill in March was pulled at the last minute in the belief it would not pass - a symbolic defeat for President Trump.

Replacing 'Obamacare' was one of President Trump's campaign pledges.
Replacing 'Obamacare' was one of President Trump's campaign pledges.

On that occasion, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan believed the bill was between "five to 12" votes short of passing.

But President Trump was defiant in the immediate aftermath, telling the New York Times that Obamacare, introduced in 2010, would eventually "explode".

He also tweeted a similar message.

The decision to hold a new vote comes after key moderate Representatives, who previously objected to the bill, met with President Trump on Wednesday.

Some indicated they would be less opposed to a revised bill.

Many of the Republican opponents to the AHCA remain divided on how to protect sick Americans from health insurance price increases.

They also fear a backlash from voters worried about losing insurance benefits.

But President Trump will be keen to see the bill pass the House on this occasion and bring himself a step closer to making good on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pulled a vote on the bill last month.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pulled a vote on the bill last month.

WHERE TO NOW?

