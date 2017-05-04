French election: Investigation launched into fake news

Paris prosecutor's begin probe into fake accounts and people who spread false news.

Voters in France will decide between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron as their next president. PA

An investigation has been launched into whether fake news is being used to influence voting in the French presidential election.

The Paris prosecutor's office have begun a probe into fake accounts and those who spread false news with the intention of diverting votes.

It comes after presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron filed a lawsuit on Thursday - a day after his rival Marine Le Pen suggested he could be holding an offshore account in the Bahamas during a live televised debate.

Emmanuel Macron visited a glass factory during a campaign visit on Thursday. PA

Ms Le Pen quickly backed away from the accusation that has been widely discredited.

Asked on BFM TV whether she was formally accusing Macron of having a secret account offshore, Ms Le Pen replied: "Not at all.

"If I wanted to do so I would have done it yesterday. I've just asked him the question. If I had proof, I would have claimed it yesterday."

Marine Le Pen suggested her presidential rival, Emmanuel Macron, could be holding an offshore account. PA

Many French voters are struggling financially and would not look kindly on candidates who had wealth stashed in offshore accounts.

Mr Macron's camp said the former investment banker was the victim of a "cyber misinformation campaign".

Mr Macron is facing Ms Le Pen in Sunday's presidential run-off.