Climber stranded on Canadian peak after quake rescued

Argentine climber Natalia Martínez was nine days into a solo traverse of Mount Logan.

Natalia Martínez has been rescued after being stranded on Canada's tallest peak. Facebook/Fresh Alpine

An experienced Argentine climber who had been stranded on Canada's tallest peak since Monday has been rescued.

Natalia Martínez was nine days into a solo traverse of Mount Logan when an earthquake struck triggering several avalanches that made it too dangerous for Ms Martínez to continue her ascent.

C2 is where Natalia Martinez was camped when Icefield Discovery air dropped her new pair of crampons. Icefield Discovery

Bad weather had hampered attempts to rescue Ms Martínez as she sought safety on a high ridge at about 3,900 metres.

A message posted on the ExpeNews website popular with climbers said Ms Martinez was rescued on Thursday night after the weather conditions improved.

The website said Ms Martinez was taken to the Icefield Discovery base in Kluane Lake.

Natalia Martinez on Mount Logan before her rescue. Icefield Discovery

The post read: "NATALIA IS BACK WITH US SAFE AND SOUND!!!! I can not be happier now!!! And I wanted to briefly share this great news with you!!

"After the rescue was delayed to tomorrow, Icefield Discovery's pilot Tom Bradley, who was in a neighbouring area observed an improvement in the conditions, observation that he passed on to the rescue team and after confirming it with Natalia, the decision was quickly reverted and the rescue team was launched around 7:30 pm local time, heading for a sucessfull (sic) operation that ended at 22:30 pm, with Natalia showing again her beautiful smile at the Icefield Discovery base in Kluane Lake!!!Well done Nati!!!! YOU MADE IT!!!"

Ms Martinez pictured celebrating her rescue after several days stranded on the mountain. ExpeNews

Parks Canada spokeswoman Christine Aikens has said officials were in close contact with Ms Martinez, an experienced climber who reported she still had a good supply of food and fuel.

Ms Aikens said solo attempts on the mountain are rare.