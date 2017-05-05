  • STV
Blue pigment found by accident inspires new Crayola crayon

ITV

Crayola has announced it is introducing a new crayon inspired by 'new to the world' blue pigment.

Crayola
Patrick Shuck/Crayola
  • By ITV News Washington Producer Dominique Heckels

On Friday, Crayola announced it is introducing a new blue coloured crayon inspired by the accidental discovery of a "new to the world" blue pigment.

The inspiration for the crayon colour comes from chemist Mas Subramanian and his team at Oregon State University.

In 2009, Subramanian's team were heating manganese oxide to explore its electronic property when a brilliant bright blue compound emerged from the furnace. The "serendipitous discovery", although not quite the new, high-efficiency electronic material they were hoping for was, nevertheless, a research breakthrough.

The vibrant pigment is YInMn Blue and contains the elements Yttrium, Indium, Manganese, and Oxygen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rna86okXpKU | youtube

Subramanian said: "It's truly an honour that our YInMn Blue pigment has inspired one of the most beloved instruments for creativity - a Crayola crayon.

"We could not imagine a better partner than Crayola, a brand synonymous with colour and creativity, to help us share this discovery with the world."

Smith Holland, CEO and President of Crayola said: "We are a company all about kids, creativity and colour, so we strive to keep our colour palette innovative and on-trend, which is why we're excited to introduce a new blue crayon colour inspired by the YInMn pigment.

"The new blue crayon colour will help Crayola to continue to inspire kids and kids at heart, to create everything imaginable."

The new colour will replace the dandelion colour crayon, which publicised its "retirement" in March.

Crayola is also inviting North America to help name the new blue crayon.

