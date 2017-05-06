  • STV
Texas police officer charged with murder of 15-year-old

ITV

Roy Oliver is accused of killing Jordan Edwards, who was shot in the head.

Roy Oliver was charged a few days after he was fired by the Balch Springs police department.
Roy Oliver was charged a few days after he was fired by the Balch Springs police department. Parker County Sheriff's Office via AP

A police officer has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a teenager who was the passenger in a car driving away from a house party in Texas.

Roy Oliver is alleged to have opened fire on the vehicle with a rifle, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards with a bullet to the head.

Two of Jordan's brothers were in the car with him when he was shot last Saturday in Balch Springs, around 15 miles southeast of Dallas.

Jordan Edwards, left, posing for a photo with his father.
Jordan Edwards, left, posing for a photo with his father. Lee Merritt/Edwards family via AP

Oliver, 37, was fired by the Balch Springs police department on Tuesday for undisclosed "policy violations".

Announcing his dismissal, police said body-camera footage from the scene contradicted the department's initial claim that the car was in reverse and heading towards the officer as they attended a call-out for alleged underage drinking.

The death of the black Jordan, who was described as a stand-out student and athlete, by a white officer stoked simmering tensions of perceived racial bias in US policing.

A vigil was held for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs on Thursday.
A vigil was held for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs on Thursday. AP

His family had asked supporters to avoid holding any protests until the teenager is laid to rest.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Oliver's arrest on Friday.

In a statement, the office said there was evidence to suggest Mr Oliver "intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual".

