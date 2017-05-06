  • STV
Human remains found in search for murder victim in France

Teams searching for Republican murder victim Seamus Ruddy have found remains.

The forest land near Rouen had been searched three times previously in the hunt for Seamus Ruddy.
A search team examining French forest land for the body of "Disappeared" republican murder victim Seamus Ruddy has found human remains.

Mr Ruddy, from Newry, Co Down, was abducted from Paris, killed and buried by the republican paramilitary group the INLA in 1985.

Experts began a fresh search of an area at Pont-de-l'Arche near Rouen in northern France on Tuesday which had been scoured before in the hunt for the 32-year-old's body.

Mr Ruddy's sister Anne Morgan had visited the search site just hours before the discovery on Friday.

The family now face a tense wait for confirmation of the remain's identity after more than three decades.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR), which announced the discovery, said the process of recovering the remains would take some time.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the remains will be held in conjunction with the French authorities.

The ICLVR was set up during the peace process by the UK and Irish governments to recover the bodies of those murdered and secretly buried, mainly by the IRA, in the 1970s and 1980s.

There had been three previous searches in the forest area for Mr Ruddy, the most recent by the ICLVR in 2008.

The remains of three other Disappeared victims, Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac, are still to be recovered.

The commission was originally tasked to find 16 murder victims.

