Around 32 primary children killed in Tanzania bus crash

Most of the dead were young students heading to an exam, according to officials.

Google Maps

At least 35 people, most of them young children heading to take an exam, have been killed after a bus lost control in northern Tanzania, police have said.

Charles Mkumbo, the regional police commander, said the bus had been carrying students from a primary school in Arusha for an examination.

The bus was travelling to Karatu when it skidded off the road near the Mlera river.

Thirty-two of the dead were young students, officials said.

Photos posted on local media showed one end of the bus crushed, with the bodies of children laid out along the paved road.

They appeared to be in school uniform.

Two teachers and a bus driver were also among the dead.

Tanzania's president, John Magufuli, sent a message with his condolences to families of the victims "at this time of tragedy and grief".