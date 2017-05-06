Pensioner, 85, dies after Mount Everest record attempt

Min Bahadur Sherchan, a grandfather of 17, died at base camp on Saturday.

Min Bahadur Sherchan was an experienced climber. PA

An 85-year-old man who was attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to climb Mount Everest, has died.

Min Bahadur Sherchan, a grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of six, died at base camp on Saturday evening, officials said.

The cause of death is not immediately clear, but most likely a cardiac arrest, a mountaineering official said at the camp.

Mount Everest is the world's highest peak. AP

Mr Sherchan, was born in Nepal and first scaled Everest in May 2008 when he was 78.

At the time he was declared the oldest climber, but his record was broken by 80-year-old Japanese climber Yuichiro Miura in 2013.

He had trained for months before the attempt and said he did not suffer from any respiratory problems and his blood pressure was normal.

The experienced climber - who was assigned as a liaison officer for the Swiss team climbing Mount Dhaulagiri in 1960 - did not have any problems with altitude and the low pressure of oxygen in the mountains.