Voting under way in French presidential election run-off

Polling stations opened across France at 8am on Sunday for the second round of voting.

A French voter registration card is seen in front of official campaign posters. PA

Voting stations have opened across France for the high-stakes presidential run-off between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

Polling stations opened across mainland France at 8am under the watch of 50,000 security forces guarding against extremist attacks.

Projections and initial official results will be available when the final stations close at 8pm.

Who are Le Pen and Macron?

French expats wait in line to vote in Canada. PA

The unusually tense and unpredictable campaign ended with a hacking attack and document leak targeting Mr Macron on Friday night.

France's government cybersecurity agency is investigating the attack.

Either candidate would lead France into uncharted territory as neither comes from mainstream parties that have dominated the political landscape and run the country for decades.