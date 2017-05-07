Voting under way in French presidential election run-off
Polling stations opened across France at 8am on Sunday for the second round of voting.
Voting stations have opened across France for the high-stakes presidential run-off between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.
Polling stations opened across mainland France at 8am under the watch of 50,000 security forces guarding against extremist attacks.
Projections and initial official results will be available when the final stations close at 8pm.
The unusually tense and unpredictable campaign ended with a hacking attack and document leak targeting Mr Macron on Friday night.
France's government cybersecurity agency is investigating the attack.
Either candidate would lead France into uncharted territory as neither comes from mainstream parties that have dominated the political landscape and run the country for decades.
