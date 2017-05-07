North Korea detains US citizen over 'hostile acts'

A Pyongyang University of Science and Technology employee is among four being detained.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. AP

North Korea said it had detained another American citizen over unspecified "hostile acts" against the country.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim Hak Song, an employee of the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained on Saturday.

Kim Hak Song is among at least four Americans being detained in North Korea, including Otto Warmbier who is serving a 15-year prison term with hard labour for alleged anti-state acts.

Last week, the KCNA announced another employee of the same university, Kim Sang Dok had been arrested at Pyongyang International Airport on 22 April. It said he was "intercepted for committing criminal acts" to overthrow the North's government. It did not specify the nature of the acts.

The KCNA didn't say whether the two cases are connected.

The Pyongyang University of Science and Technology is the only privately funded university in North Korea and is unique for having a large number of foreign staff.

The US is aware of the incident and will work via the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, said a State Department spokesperson.

The news of these latest arrests come amid fears Pyongyang is preparing more nuclear or missile tests.

On Friday North Korea accused the US and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong-Un involving biochemical weapons.