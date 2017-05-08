Child, 6, dies after bouncy castle 'flies into the air'
A six-year-old girl has died and six other children have been injured after an inflatable bouncy castle came free and flew into the air.
The children, aged between three and 11, were hurled to the ground after it took off.
Officials said the castle, at a restaurant in the north-eastern town of Caldes de Malavella, Spain, landed some 130 feet away.
Investigating officers said the restaurant did not have the proper license for the installation and believe the bouncy castle was held down by only two of its six stakes.
One child remains in critical condition while four others are being treated for their injuries.
Another child was released from hospital.
The City Council of Caldes de Malavella deeply regret the unfortunate accident that happened with a bouncy castle at a restaurant in Caldes de Malavella. We express our support for the families of children who have been injured and we expect them to have a rapid and complete recovery. We want to thank the intervention of the emergency services that have allowed the injured children to have been taken care of very quickly.City of Caldes de Malavella statement