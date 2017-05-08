  • STV
Former Trump adviser 'could be blackmailed by Russia'

ITV

Michael Flynn was sacked as national security adviser by Trump in February.

Sally Yates appeared before the Senate subcommittee on Monday.
Sally Yates appeared before the Senate subcommittee on Monday. APTN

A former acting US attorney general has claimed Michael Flynn "could be blackmailed" by Russian officials.

Mr Flynn was sacked in February after it emerged he concealed the nature of his contact with Russia's US ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

He was also accused of relaying untruthful information to vice president Mike Pence.

Sally Yates told a Senate subcommittee that she felt Pence "was entitled to know" he was relaying incorrect information about Flynn to the American public.

She said: "I had two in person meetings and one phone call with the White House counsel about Mr Flynn.

"The underlying conduct that General Flynn had engaged in was problematic... we were concerned the American people had been misled about his underlying conduct.

"The Russians also knew what General Flynn had done, and the Russians also knew that General Flynn had misled the vice president and others.

"This was a problem because not only do we believe the Russians knew this, but that they likely had proof of this information."

US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was sacked in February.
US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was sacked in February. AP

She added: "That created a compromise situation - a situation where the national security advisor essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians."

Earlier, it emerged that former US President Barack Obama had made it clear to president-elect Donald Trump that he did not support his decision to appoint Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

During their one-hour meeting at the Oval Office on November 10 - two days after the US election - Mr Obama "made it known that he wasn't exactly a fan of General Flynn", White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Mr Flynn was sacked as head of the Defence Intelligence Agency by the Democrat administration in 2014 and criticised Obama's "lack of strategies".

