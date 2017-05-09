Pregnant British Youtuber dies in Thailand scooter crash

Sophie Emma Rose, originally from Blackpool, was reportedly riding on back of bike.

A pregnant British woman has been killed in a scooter accident in Thailand.

Sophie Emma Rose, 41, died in the crash, her boyfriend Danny Glass said.

Ms Rose, originally from Blackpool, was reportedly riding on the back of the bike when it was involved in a collision with an 18-wheel lorry.

Mr Glass, who escaped serious injury, posted on social media he was "in total shock as I've lost the most precious person I had ever connected with".

Mr Glass, from Margate, posted: "Tragic news my girlfriend died in a scooter accident we had today. I am in total shock as I've lost the most precious person I had ever connected with... my brain keeps going into denial I am distraught. She was also pregnant so I lost my child too."

Ms Rose had a YouTube channel called Sophie's Joy Breastfeeding Mama, where she advocated breastfeeding and described their life in Thailand.

She already had a five-year-old son whom she had vowed to breastfeed until he was eight.

Her last clip was uploaded just hours before the crash - a moving video of Shaye's father visiting them in Thailand.

Mr Glass later posted: "I cannot belief (sic) she is gone is this just a dream is it really happening. I miss you Sophie I need you."

The Foreign Office said it is providing support to a British man injured in a road traffic accident in Thalang.