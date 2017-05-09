  • STV
Stripes may cause headache misery for millions of people

ITV

Research shows static bar and line patterns causing negative effects in the brain.

A house in Kensington painted with stripes PA

Stripes may be bringing misery to millions of headache sufferers, according to scientists.

Research has shown a link between static patterns made up of bars and lines are suspected of causing negative effects even in the brains of healthy people.

Scientists at the University Medical Centre (UMC) Utrecht in the Netherlands say that a rise in a type of brain activity seen when such images are viewed indicates a possible cause of headaches.

Around one in five women and one in 15 men suffer from migraines in the United Kingdom, costing the economy an estimated 25 million working days per year.

Actress Gemma Arterton and singer Harry Styles both don stripes PA

The team behind the research said their findings could be taken into account by architects and designers in order to help those sensitive to migraines.

By attaching small electrodes to the scalp scientists are able to measure the repetitive patterns of brain activity triggered when a person views certain images.

The UMC researchers say that grating patterns produce strong "gamma oscillations", while others like cloudscapes or natural scenes do not.

Ms Hermes said the UMC review, published in the journal Current Biology, has led to new research being planned in the area.

