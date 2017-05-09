Hundreds feared dead as ships sink in Mediterranean

Nearly 250 people believed to have died while attempting crossing from north Africa to Italy.

Hundreds of people have lost their lives attempting the crossing from North Africa to Italy AP

Nearly 250 people are missing and feared dead after two shipwrecks in the Mediterranean in recent days, the UN refugee agency has said.

According to the UNHCR, 132 people had been on board the first ship, a rubber dinghy that was shipwrecked after several hours of sailing.

Only 50 people were rescued after the boat sank on Friday, leaving 82 missing and feared dead. Those rescued were taken to Pozzallo in Sicily.

A second shipwreck took place off the coast of Libya on Sunday, the UNHCR said.

Seven people were rescued from the second ship, with some 163 people missing and feared dead, the agency said, quoting one of its partners, the International Medical Corps.

The UNHCR said more than 1,300 people have disappeared and are believed to have died trying to make the crossing to Italy from North Africa since the beginning of the year.