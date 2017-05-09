Qantas boss hit with cream pie in face during speech

An unidentified man in a suit appeared behind Alan Joyce as he stood at a lectern.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce was upstaged while delivering a speech when he had a cream pie thrown in his face.

Mr Joyce was speaking at a hotel in Perth, western Australia, on Tuesday when an unidentified man in a suit appeared behind from him whilst he stood at a lectern.

As the airline chief executive spoke, the man shoved a paper plate filled with cream in his face, before calmly leaving.

The culprit, believed to be in his sixties or seventies, was then pounced on by security, taken away and arrested, according to The West Australian.

Audience members gasped as Mr Joyce was covered in cream.

Mr Joyce, whose face, shirt and suit jacket were smothered with the white stuff, returned to the stage a short while later to continue with his speech.

He was greeted by cheers and applause upon his return.

The reason behind the attack is unknown.

Police confirmed they were called to the hotel over an assault and had a man in custody.