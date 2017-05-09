British jihadi known as 'punisher' jailed in Turkey

Aine Davis suspected of being part of execution squad that included Jihadi John.

Aine Davis denied being part of the beheading gang which included Jihadi John. ITV News

A British man suspected of being a senior member of so-called Islamic State has been jailed for terror offences in Turkey.

Former London Tube driver Aine Davis was accused of being a member of 'The Beatles', the British Islamic State execution squad which included Jihadi John.

They are among those who beheaded hostages.

One former hostage, who spoke on condition of anonymity to ITV News, said Davis was the most violent among 'The Beatles'.

He said: "He is the one who had the role of the punisher."

The hostage revealed he has now launched legal proceedings against Davis in his home country following a special court hearing.

Davis, who denied the charges, has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars for being a member of a terror organisation.

Davis' wife Amal El-Wahabi was jailed for 28 months in November 2014. PA

In 2014, his wife Amal El-Wahabi became the first person in the UK to be convicted of funding jihadis in Syria. She was jailed for 28 months.

Last year ITV News revealed Turkish prosecutors had accused Davis of being "in charge of Daesh (also known as IS)".

They claim he slipped back into Turkey to plan a new act of terrorism.

The 33-year-old from west London was arrested in Istanbul last year.

The court case is thought to be one of the most serious ever brought against a UK citizen.