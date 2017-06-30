Wimbledon star Venus Williams involved in fatal car crash

Five-time Wimbledon winner's vehicle collided with another car on Florida junction.

Five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams has been involved in a fatal car crash.

The 37-year-old tennis star was driving when her vehicle collided with another car on a junction in Florida.

A 78-year-old passenger in the other car suffered serious injuries in the June 9 crash, from which he died two weeks later, according to police.

Ms Williams, the former world number one female tennis player, was not at fault for the crash, her lawyer argued.

Malcolm Cunningham denied media claims to the contrary, citing a police report, which said the sports star had run a red light.

In a statement, Ms Williams's lawyer said the accident happened near to the seven-time Grand Slam winner's home in Palm Beach Gardens.

"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light," Mr Cunningham said.

"The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her.

"Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations."

TMZ Sports, which first reported on the accident, identified the victim as Jerome Barson.

Mr Cunningham said his client extended her "deepest condolences" to Mr Barson's family, adding that the incident had been an "unfortunate accident".

He said that the event had not altered Ms Williams's plans to compete at Wimbledon next week.