G20 images including awkward meetings and 'sleeping' host

The G20 participants and their spouses posed for a 'family photo' in Hamburg.
AP
A debuting Donald Trump, a hosting Angela Merkel, a hand-shaking Vladimir Putin - the 2017 meeting of the leaders of the world's 20 most powerful economies was always going to generate some memorable images.
Anger boiled over outside in
in Hamburg, but inside the scenes appeared surprisingly cordial among the leaders despite Mr Trump's continuing protests . isolation on climate change
Here are 20 of the best from the G20 in Germany:
Donald Trump and Angela Merkel looked like old friends despite the US president's previous public condemnation of the German chancellor.
AP
The G20 summit was the first for Mr Trump and First Lady Melania.
AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau arrived with son Hadrien.
AP
Donald Trump also brought daughter Ivanka, though played a more prominent role alongside the likes of World Bank president Jim Yong Kim at the power summit.
AP
Photographers had fun snapping Angela Merkel's summit greetings, suggesting she and Netherlands PM Mark Rutte rubbed noses.
AP
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to give her the brush off from one angle.
AP
While Mrs Merkel and Mr Trump looked like old dancing partners.
AP
The power spouses came together for a special photograph.
AP
While their husbands and wives all posed, or seemed to, as Oxfam staged an anti-poverty protest nearby.
AP
Dinner was served in Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall.
AP
Mrs Merkel appeared to have nodded on during translation during the summit itself.
AP
Mr Trump meanwhile enjoyed a joke.
AP
Guess the hands? It came from the much-anticipated meeting from the Russian and US leaders.
AP
Though Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump appeared to be relaxed in each other's company.
AP
Slovenian-born Melania Trump towered over the Russian president.
AP
Angela Merkel meanwhile kept a close eye on proceedings.
AP
The snapshot of leaders showed a range of moods as Mr Trump chatted with Mr Trudeau.
AP
Yet in another exchange the North American leaders appeared to be having a stand off.
AP
Mrs Merkel kept up the pose of the anxious host.
AP
And Theresa May? The PM waited in line to meet the German chancellor.
AP