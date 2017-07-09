At least four people shot in Oslo nightclub attack

The shooting at Blue nightclub in the Norwegian capital was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday.

At least four people have been shot during a nightclub attack in Oslo.

The shooting at Blue nightclub in the Norwegian capital was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday by police.

According to officials all four people were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

One suspect has been arrested.

The club where the shooting took place is said to be located in an old industrial building in the Brenneriveien area of the city.