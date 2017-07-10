At least nine dead after tour bus overturns in Peru

The double-decker bus reportedly went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road.

The tour bus overturned just over a mile from the presidential palace in Lima APTN

At least nine people have been killed after a double-decker tour bus overturned in Peru.

According to reports the bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills just over a mile from the presidential palace in Lima on Sunday.

Firefighter Cesar Suito told the Associated Press that it is still unclear what caused the accident.

He said: "The bus was descending from Cerro San Cristobal it is not known that it is what has happened, that the bus overturned, we had between 25 and 30 injured who have been taken to hospitals."

Officials confirmed that 25 people, including a Canadian and a Chilean, had been injured in the crash.

Peru's Ministry of Health said the local bus, which appeared to be moving at excessive speed, was driving on San Cristobal hill in order to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city.